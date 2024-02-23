TNI Evening News Headlines – February 23, 2024

➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches sports infrastructure projects worth Rs 660 Cr at various places in Odisha today.
➡️Odisha Government hikes remuneration of Self-Employed Mechanics working in gram panchayats to Rs 6,500 from Rs 4000.
➡️5T and Nabin Odisha chairman VK Pandian directed the officials to complete the Ekamra Development Project by January 1, 2025.
➡️Maoists exchange fire with security forces in Paikmal jungle under Bargarh district.
➡️General Elections 2024: BMC to remove all the political banners and posters under its jurisdiction in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Jajpur: Over 50 people reportedly affected by Diarrhoea in Radhanagarpatna village under Korei Block.
➡️Suspicious made-in-Korea device falls from sky at Naikpada village under Nuapada’s Komna police limits, triggers panic among locals.
➡️Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the schedule for the upcoming parliamentary elections on March 13-14.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Sant Ravidas at Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️PM Modi Inaugurates Vadodara – Bharuch section of the Delhi – Mumbai expressway.
➡️Police have seized 50 kilograms of heroin valued at Rs 350 crore from Naliya Goli shores at the Veraval Port in Gujarat.
➡️West Bengal: Villagers beat up TMC leader Ajit Maity in Sandeshkhali.
➡️RBI asks National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to review Paytm’s application for Third Party Application Provider.
➡️Forex reserves decline USD 5.24 billion to USD 617.23 billion for week ending February 9.
➡️Janneke Schopman resigns as Chief Coach of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, today.
➡️2nd edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) begins today. Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to bowl in Women’s Premier League (WPL) match against Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru on Friday.
