ECI Crackdown on 8 IAS/IPS Officers in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today directed for the immediate transfer of as many as eight IAS and IPS officers in Odisha ahead of the upcoming twin elections.

In his letter to the Chief Secretary, ECI Secretary Rakesh Kumar has asked for the transfer of these eight IAS/IPS officers out to non-election related post with immediate effect.

Following are the eight officers who will be transferred with immediate effect:

1. Cuttack DM & DEO Vineet Bhardwaj

2. Jagatsinghpur DM & DEO Parul Patawari

3. Angul SP Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra

4. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M

5. Kurda SP Jugal Kishore Banoth

6. Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra

7. Sundargarh SP Kanwar Vishal Singh

8. IG Central Ashish Kumar Singh

It is to be noted here that on March 21, the ECI had directed the transfer of Collector of Dhenkanal and SPs of Deogarh and Cuttack Rural.