Congress announces 8 Lok Sabha and 49 Assembly Candidates for Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Indian National Congress today announced its candidates for eight Lok Sabha and 49 Assembly seats in Odisha.

The list of candidates include both old and new comers. But surprisingly, the grand old party has named Bhakta Charan Das from Narla and his son Sagar Charan Das from Bhawanipatna.

Likewise, Bhujabal Majhi has been picked up as MP candidate for Nabarangpur while his daughter Dr. Lipika Majhi has been nominated to contest from Dabugam assembly seat.

Tara Bahinipati (Jeypore), Ramesh Jena (Sanakhemundi) and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka (Koraput LS) are some of the several heavyweight leaders whom the party has repeated in their respective constituencies.

Ollywood actor Manoj Mishra has been picked to fight the Lok Sabha election from Bolangir.

List of Congress candidates for Lok Sabha seats:

1. Bargarh – Sanjay Bhoi

2. Sundargarh – Janardan Dehury

3. Bolangir- Manoj Mishra

4. Kalahandi – Draupadi Majhi

5. Nabarangpur – Bhujabal Majhi

6. Kandhamal- Amir Chand Nayak

7. Berhampur- Rashmi Ranjan Patnaik

8. Koraput- Saptagiri Ulaka

List of 49 candidates for Assembly seats:

1. Padampur – Tankadhar Sahu

2. Bijepur – Kishor Dafadar

3. Bargarh – Nipon Kumar Dash

4. Bhatli – Brahma Mahakud

5. Brajarajnagar – Kishore Chandra Patel

6. Talsara (ST) – Prabodh Tirkey

7. Sundargarh (ST) – Sudharani Raudia

8. Biramitrapur – Left to JMM

9. Raghunathpali (SC) – Gopal Das

10. Rourkela – Birendra Nath Pattnaik

11. Rajgangpur (ST) – Dr. CS Raazen Ekka

12. Bonai (ST) – Left to CPI-M

13. Loisingha (SC) – Om Prakash Kumbhar

14. Patnagarh – Anil Meher

15. Bolangir – Samarendra Mishra

16. Kantabanji – Santosh Singh Saluja

17. Nuapada – Sarat Pattanayak

18. Umarkote (ST) – Sanraj Gond

19. Jharigam (ST) – Harabati Gond

20. Nabarangpur (ST) – Dilip Pradhan

21. Dabugam (ST) – Dr. Lipika Majhi

22. Lanjigarh (ST) – Balabhadra Majhi

23. Junagarh – Tuleswar Naik

24. Dharmgarh – Rasmirekha Rout

25. Bhawanipatna (SC) – Sagar Charan Das

26. Narla – Bhakta Charan Das

27. Baliguda (ST) – Surada Pradhan

28. G. Udayagiri (ST) – Prafulla Chandra Pradhan

29. Phulbani (ST) – Prativa Kanhar

30. Kantamal – Manoj Kumar Acharya

31. Boudh- Naba Kumar Mishra

32. Banjanagar- Prasanta Bisoyi

33. Polasara- Agasti Barada

34. Kabisuryanagar- Chiranjeevi Bisoyi

35. Surada- Harikrishna Rath

36. Sanakhemundi- Ramesh Chandra Jena

37. Chikiti- Ravindra Nath Dyan Samantaray

38. Mohana –Dasarathi Gomango

39. Paralakhemundi- Bijay Patnaik

40. Gunupur- Satyajeet Samango

41. Bissam Cuttack- Nilamadhab Hikaka

42. Rayagada- Kadraka Allapaswamy

43. Laxmipur- Pabitra Saunta

44. Kotpad- Anama Dian

45. Jeypore- Tara Prasad Bahinipati

46. Koraput- Krushna Chandra Kuldeep

47. Pottangi- Ramchandra Kadam

48. Malkangiri- Mala Madhi

49. Chitrakonda- Mangu Khila