Odisha Partial Lockdown: Know What’s allowed in Category A & B Districts

TNI Bureau: As the Coronavirus infection rate gradually decreasing in many districts, Odisha Government has relaxed the lockdown restrictions for districts that are in the Category A.

As per the announcement made by the Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, the State Government has decided to increase shop opening timings from 6 am to 6 PM in Category A Districts.

Shops in 20 Odisha districts where TPR is 5% or less will remain open from 6 am to 6 pm while the shops in 10 dists will remain open from 6 am to 2 pm.

20 Category A Districts : Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Boudh, Deogarh, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal.

10 Category B Districts: Puri, Nayagarh, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara and Mayurbhanj.

While, night curfew will continue in all districts, weekend shutdown will continue in Category B Districts. Partial lockdown will continue up to July 16.

All educational institutions to remain shut in the entire state. Cinema Halls, jatra, opera won’t be allowed either. No social, religious or political congregations will be allowed.

Key Announcements:

Covid Relaxation in Category A Districts:

➡️ All public transports including Bus, Taxi and Auto rickshaw will be allowed within Category A Districts with strict adherence to Covid protocols. Taxis & autos can carry maximum of 2 passengers apart from driver.

➡️ All Shops except Malls, Spa, Beauty Parlour to open from 6 AM to 6 PM

➡️ Small Salons allowed to open

➡️ Outdoor/Indoor Shooting allowed

➡️ No Weekend Shutdown

➡️ Weekly/Daily Market to open

➡️ Street Vendors can give Parcel

➡️ Night Curfew to continue

Category B

➡️ All Shops except Malls, Spa, Beauty Parlour to open from 6 AM to 2 PM

➡️ Small Salons allowed to open

➡️ Weekend Shutdown to Continue

➡️ Street Vendors can give Parcel

➡️ Weekend Shutdown & Night Curfew to continue

During this lockdown, all educational institutions, Parlours, cinema halls, malls shall remain closed with following exemptions:

• In view livelihood of Dairy Farmers, Odisha Government has decided to open sweet shops. The shopkeepers are allowed to give items only in parcels.

• Cycle & automobile repair shops to open.

• Vehicle Showrooms to open; new registration can be done.

• Morning Walk, Jogging and Cycling allowed from 6 AM to 9 AM.

• Vaccination and testing for Covid-19 will continue as per the protocols laid out by the State Health Department at designated centres.

• Weekend shutdown on Saturdays and Sundays in Category B Dist.

• Home Delivery of food, groceries, vegetables, egg, fish, meat and other essential items by restaurants and aggregators such as Zornato, Swiggy, OPOLFED, OMFED, Chilika Fresh etc will be allowed during the lockdown.

• Dine-in not allowed at restaurants and hotels. Takeway will be allowed.

• A maximum of 25 people will be allowed for marriage, 20 during Thread Ceremony, Funeral, Last Rites, Shudhi Rituals with permission of local authority. Guests will be offered food packets.

• Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and allied activities will be allowed.

• State Government officials on emergency duty.

• Print and electronic media establishments can continue operating during lockdown period.

• District and Municipal Administration/ Police/ Fire Services/ Government Officials on emergency duty.

• All medical establishments including Govt. and private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, including medicine stores. Movement of ambulance and all medical personnel including Doctors & Paramedics.

• Reserve Bank of India and RBI regulated financial markets and entities like NPCI, CCIL, ATMs, Clearing Houses, payment system operators and standalone primary dealers, with bare minimum staff.

• Movement of goods and goods carriers, whether loaded or unloaded.

• All industrial units, factories and construction activities, IT/ITeS units with minimum staff.