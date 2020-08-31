Durga Puja in Bhubaneswar to be a low-key affair

TNI Bureau: The Commissionerate Police and all Bhubaneswar Puja Committee Office Bearers reached a consensus to celebrate the Durga Puja 2020 as a low-key affair in view of COVID-19 Pandemic situation.

All rituals of Durga Puja will be followed sans any gigantic pandals and pump and show. Public darshan won’t be allowed. There won’t be any house-to-house collection for the Durga Puja this year.

While there will be no Bhasani ceremony, the idols would be smaller as compared to the previous years and will be immersed by following the guidelines. The number of persons at the mandaps will be limited.

The Puja Committee members have proposed LIVE telecast of all the rituals of Durga Puja on social media.

There was a consensus to follow traditions while maintaining social distance and COVID etiquette.