Durga Puja 2022: Commissionerate Police issues guidelines, Check here

TNI Bureau: Commissionerate Police on Friday issued an order banning bands, DJs and organizers from using loud speakers at this year’s Durga Puja.

Many more important instructions are included in the issued guidelines.

Among its guidelines, the Commission Police included a provision in the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Regulations 2000, a Supreme Court order limiting the sound output of loudspeakers to 65 decibels.

An order by the Commission during the Durga Puja Festival. clearly states that it must be done strictly.

Similarly, all bands/DJs and music parties who use the amplifier in combination with other instruments should install their noise limiter connected to the amplifier with a fixed output of 65 dB.

Here are the guidelines in details:

1. One band and one music party will be allowed and no extra set will be allowed during the immersion procession.

2. Use of number of sound boxes by the music party should be limited to 4-5 during Dusshera.

3.No audio system shall be let out without being fitted with sound limiters.

4.The band/DJ and music parties registered in the office of the DCP Bhubaneswar, Cuttack will be allowed.

5.Limit of 65 decibel outpot of sound shall not be exceeded by the band/DJ and music parties throughout the events.

6. No music shall be played within the radius of 100 meters of silent zones- school, college, hospital and court.

7. The time and route given to the procession should be strictly followed by the band/DJ and music parties.

8. In no circumstances, the band/DJ and music parties shall perform on National Highways and in areas where prohibitory orders u/s 144 CRPC is promulgated.

9. Maximum 6 number of trolleys to be used during immersion procession.

10. No focus/flash lights will be used by the DJ/band parties in the processions.