TNI News Headlines – September 23, 2022

🔹 Odisha Hockey legend Dilip Tirkey elected as President of Hockey India.

🔹 Out of 31 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 27 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 659.

🔹 IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandha mal and Puri on September 27.

🔹 Dengue outbreak in Odisha: At least 500 cases reported in Bhubaneswar in the last few days. 🔹 Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra along with 5T Secretary V K Pandian visited Dhamara Port and Baba Akhandalani Pitha of Bhadrak district. 🔹 Commissionerate Police busts Mo Bu s theft gang in Bhubaneswar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹 India among 23 nations to deliver 221 clean energy projects.

🔹 Dr Rajiv Bahl appointed as the Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Uddhav Thackeray win right to celebrate Dussera Rally in Shivaji Park; Team Shinde loses.

🔹 India celebrates National Cinema Day with slashed ticket prices; Movie ticket rates cut to just Rs 75 today, halls witnessing record footfalls.