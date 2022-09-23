TNI News Headlines – September 23, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra along with 5T Secretary V K Pandian visited Dhamara Port and Baba Akhandalani Pitha of Bhadrak district.
🔹Odisha Hockey legend Dilip Tirkey elected as President of Hockey India.
 
🔹Out of 31 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 27 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 659.
 
🔹IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Puri on September 27.
 
🔹Dengue outbreak in Odisha: At least 500 cases reported in Bhubaneswar in the last few days.
 
🔹Commissionerate Police busts Mo Bus theft gang in Bhubaneswar.
 
🔹India among 23 nations to deliver 221 clean energy projects.
 
🔹Dr Rajiv Bahl appointed as the Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
 
Uddhav Thackeray win right to celebrate Dussera Rally in Shivaji Park; Team Shinde loses.
 
🔹India celebrates National Cinema Day with slashed ticket prices; Movie ticket rates cut to just Rs 75 today, halls witnessing record footfalls.
 
🔹Mexico reposes faith in PM Modi’s leadership; Proposes his name for UN panel to end war in Ukraine.
