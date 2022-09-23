India beat Australia in rain-curtailed 2nd T20I

TNI Bureau: India thrashed Australia by 6 wickets in a rain-curtailed T20I match in Nagpur to level the T20I series 1-1 with one match to go. The third and final T20I will be held in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The match was delayed due to wet outfield and was set at 8-overs. Australia posted 90/5 in 8 overs. Finch 31, Wade 43* were the top scorers. Axar Patel took 2 wickets.

India reached 92/4 in 7.2 overs. Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 46 off 20 balls with 4 boundaries and 4 sixes. Adam Zamoa took 3 wickets for Australia.

Rohit Sharma has been declared the ‘Player of the Match’.