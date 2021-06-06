Drive-In 1st Dose Vaccination for 18-44 Age Group in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: In a huge relief for the 18-44 and 45+ people who have not yet taken their first dose of Covaxin Covid Vaccine, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched the drive-in vaccination facility from June 7th to 12th.

Registration for 18-44 age group (1st dose) and 45+ age group (1st and 2nd dose) will open on Co-Win portal at 7 PM on Sunday.

The Drive-in vaccination for 18-44 age group (first dose) and 45+ age group (1st and 2nd dose) will be available at 7 locations – Esplanade Mall, Utkal Galeria Mall, KIIT Stadium, Symphony Mall, DN Regalia Mall, K-7 Kalyan Mandap and Fortune Towers. The vaccination drive is managed by the Government of Odisha.

While 18-44 age group and 45+ age group can take the 1st dose vaccine jabs from 9 AM to 1 PM, the 45+ age group can get both (1st and 2nd dose) vaccine shots from 3 PM to 6 PM.

Slot also available at other centres in the evening session (3 PM to 6 PM) for 2nd Dose of 45+ age group.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The drive-in vaccination will begin on June 7 (Monday) and continue till June 12 (Saturday). 300 jabs will be given to each group everyday. BMC has planned 4200 (2100 + 2100) vaccine shots everyday for all 7 locations.

Book Your Slot Here:

Registration: