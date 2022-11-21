Don’t take Selfies in Dangerous Places: Odisha Police
Odisha Police cautions public to avoid clicking selfies. ahead of long picnic season
TNI Bureau: The Odisha Police has cautioned the people ahead of the long picnic season, urging them not to risk their lives for momentary fun.
The cops have asked the people not to take selfies at Waterfalls. Rivers, inside Sea and Mountain Hills lest it could lead to disasters.
People should refrain from such activities and also dissuade others from doing it, advises Odisha Police.
ସାମାନ୍ୟ ଖୁସି ପାଇଁ ଜୀବନକୁ ବାଜିରେ ଲଗାନ୍ତୁ ନାହିଁ ।
ଜଳପ୍ରପାତ, ନଦୀ, ସମୁଦ୍ର ଏବଂ ପାହାଡ ଭଳି ବିପଦସଂକୁଳ ସ୍ଥାନ ମାନଙ୍କରେ ସେଲଫି୍ ଉଠେଇବା ଆପଣଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ବିପଦଜନକ ସାବ୍ୟସ୍ତ ହୋଇପାରେ । ଏଭଳି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରୁ ନିଜେ ନିବୃତ୍ତ ରହିବା ସହ ଅନ୍ୟକୁ ମଧ୍ୟ ବାରଣ କରନ୍ତୁ ।
ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପୋଲିସ ଦ୍ୱାରା ଜନହିତରେ ଜାରି । pic.twitter.com/5SpRcrcLqk
