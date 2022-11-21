Don’t take Selfies in Dangerous Places: Odisha Police

Odisha Police cautions public to avoid clicking selfies. ahead of long picnic season

By Suman Rodrigues
Odisha Police cautions public to avoid clicking selfies. ahead of long picnic season
Odisha Police cautions public to avoid clicking selfies. ahead of long picnic season

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Police has cautioned the people ahead of the long picnic season, urging them not to risk their lives for momentary fun.

The cops have asked the people not to take selfies at Waterfalls. Rivers, inside Sea and Mountain Hills lest it could lead to disasters.

Related Posts

Panic and Grief in Indonesia, as Earthquake leaves over 160…

TNI News Headlines – November 21, 2022

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

People should refrain from such activities and also dissuade others from doing it, advises Odisha Police.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.