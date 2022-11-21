Don’t take Selfies in Dangerous Places: Odisha Police

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Police has cautioned the people ahead of the long picnic season, urging them not to risk their lives for momentary fun.

The cops have asked the people not to take selfies at Waterfalls. Rivers, inside Sea and Mountain Hills lest it could lead to disasters.

People should refrain from such activities and also dissuade others from doing it, advises Odisha Police.