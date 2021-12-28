Delhi imposes Mini Lockdown amid Omicron Concerns

By Akankhya Mahapatra
mini lockdown imposed in delhi
162

Insight Bureau: As Omicron cases continue to rise, the Delhi government on Tuesday imposed lockdown-like restrictions across the city to combat the further spread of the new variant. The Delhi government also sounded a yellow alert as the COVID positivity rate rose over 0.5 per cent on two consecutive days. The decision was made at a high-level meeting chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal today.

Full list of new restrictions here

➡️ Night Curfew from 10 pm to 5 am.

➡️ Private offices to work at 50 per cent capacity.

➡️ Political, religious & festival gatherings banned.

➡️ Theater, Gym, Banquet Hall, School/College closed.

➡️ Only 2 persons are allowed in autos and taxis.

➡️ Bars, spas to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

➡️ Non-essential shops to open odd-even wise from 10 am to 8pm.

➡️ Restaurants to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

➡️ Hotels to work as quarantine centers.

➡️ 20 people are allowed at weddings and funerals.

➡️ Metro & buses to run with 50% seating.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases of the new Omicron variant mounted to 165 on Tuesday. Besides, Delhi had recorded 331 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day rise since June 9 and one death, on Monday, while the positivity rate mounted to 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

