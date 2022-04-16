Odisha to begin new Academic Session with 100% Syllabus Coverage

Insight Bureau: The School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash today informed that Odisha Government will begin new Academic Session 2022-23 with 100% Syllabus Coverage from May 1.

Samir Ranjan Dash further informed that like CBSE, the Odisha Government was considering to restore the single phase board exams system during pre-pandemic.

Practical exams for students of class-IX and class-X were also being mulled by the Government, the School & Mass Education Minister added.

Last year, the syllabus was reduced by 30 percent as classroom teaching was hampered due to the COVID-19 situation.

According to the press release issued by the School & Mass Education Department the following steps for class promotion and new admission are taken:

➡️ The elementary level students (Class I to VIII) will directly get promoted by 20.04.2022.

➡️ New Admission and Re-admission for Class I to IX will be done during 20th April to 30th April, 2022.

➡️ Class IX students have to appear Summative Assessment-II Examination. The conduct of Summative Assessment-II and declaration of result for students of Class-IX and promotion to Class-X will be done by 10th May, 2022.

➡️ Morning classes will continue until further orders.

➡️ The summer vacation will be curtailed and allowed for a brief period i.e., from 6 th June to 16 th June, 2022, to compensate Learning Losses arising out of COVID-19.

➡️ Teaching hour will be from 6 AM to 9 AM during 1st May to 5th June 2022.

➡️ Cooked MDM will be supplied to eligible beneficiaries.