Want to visit Vaishno Devi Shrine? Check Guidelines

TNI Bureau: The Vaishno Devi Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir will resume from August 16. It was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a ceiling of 5,000 pilgrims per day till September 30. However, only 500 pilgrims from outside J&K would be allowed to visit the shrine.

Key Guidelines to Remember:

👉 People above 60 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, Children below 10 and pregnant women won’t be permitted to visit the Vaishno Devi Shrine.

👉 All devotees will have to wear mask.

👉 No travel during night hours.

👉 Devotees will not be allowed to attend the ‘Aarti’ in the morning.

👉 Devotees can’t stay at Mata Bhavan.

👉 Only a maximum of 5000 pilgrims per day can visit the Shrine. That includes a maximum of 500 pilgrims from outside J&K.

👉 Registration of Pilgrims to be done online.

👉 For pilgrims coming from outside Jammu & Kashmir, there will be mandatory COVID-19 antigen testing. Only COVID Negative pilgrims would be allowed to proceed beyond Katra.

👉 Pilgrims from Red districts of J&K would also undergo COVID-19 testing and will be allowed to proceed only if they are found negative.

👉 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) facilities will be set up at multiple locations.

👉 Cleaning and sanitization protocol for the sanctum sanctorum including the holy caves should be followed.

👉 Sanitization and hygiene of all toilet blocks, bathing ghats, guest houses, battery cars, Helicopters, Cable car shall be ensured.

👉 Appropriate physical distancing inside the caves to ensure good ventilation.

👉 Arrangements to be made to set up facilities to wash hand and feet.

👉 Visitors are required to maintain a distance of 6 feet from each other in these places at all times, even when queuing up for entry.

👉 Touching of statue, idols or holy books etc. are not permitted.

👉 Physical offerings like Sprinkling of Holy water, Prasad etc. won’t be allowed.

👉 Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App shall be mandatory for all visitors.

👉 Devotees shall carry their own individual mats which shall be taken along.

👉 Community kitchens Langers Bhojanalyas/ Food Courts etc. should be allowed to function only subject to norms of physical distancing, while preparing and distributing food.

👉 Proper disposal of face covers/ masks, gloves and other leftovers by the pilgrims should be ensured.