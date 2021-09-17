Divyang Student had to mortgage Ancestral Land to clear School Fee

Insight Bureau: 16-year-old Divyang student Ashirbad Bastia of Nayapalli area, heaved a sigh of relief as Bhubaneswar (North) MLA Susant Rout and Odisha-Mo Parivar Joint Secretary Sameer Pradhan came to his rescue when he was struggling to pay the pending dues at his school.

Ashirbad, who is staying in Ekamra Villa, Rental Colony in Behera Sahi, had suffered 50% disability due to an accident. He has been working hard to complete his studies with flying colours. He secured 85% in Class X exams and got selected to study in BJB College for +2.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, the Children’s Centre of Integral Education School, where he was studying, had refused to provide him with the Board Certificate, Mark Sheet and SLC saying he owed Rs 40,000 to the school.

Ashirbad’s father Ramesh Chandra Bastia, also a heart patient, works at a garrage while his mother is a member of a Women SHG. As they were unable to pay the due amount, they mortgaged their ancestral land at Rs 25,000. They were looking for the remaining Rs 15,000 when MLA Susant Rout and OMP Jt. Secretary Sameer Pradhan stepped in.

Susant Rout offered an financial assistance of Rs 10,000 while Sameer Pradhan provided Rs 5,000 which helped Ashirbad get his certificates and related documents.