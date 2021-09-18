Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 695 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 83 cases belong to 0-18 years.

Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.06% . 719 Covid patients recovered yesterday.

65,512 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,128 .

Khordha reported 323 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 90 cases in the last 24 hours.

Odisha Covid Analysis – September 18 , 2021

🔶 New Covid Cases – 695

🔶 0-18 years: 83

🔶 New Deaths – 6

🔶 New Recoveries – 719

🔶 Samples Tested – 65,512 (62,238 Yesterday)

🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.06% (1.01% Yesterday)

🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (323), Cuttack (90), Jajpur (39), Balasore (30), Jagatsinghpur (25).

🔷 New Deaths – Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghapur (1), Jajpur (1), Khordha (1), Cuttack (1), Mayurbhanj (1).

Overall Covid Data:

🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19193765

🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1019621

🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1005564

🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5876

🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,128