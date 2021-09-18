Odisha Covid Analysis – September 18, 2021
Daily Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the State stands at 1.06% . 719 Covid patients recovered yesterday.
Insight Bureau: Odisha reported 695 new Covid cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours of which 83 cases belong to 0-18 years.
65,512 samples were tested yesterday. Official Covid Death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,128 .
Khordha reported 323 new Covid cases while Cuttack reported 90 cases in the last 24 hours.
🔶 New Covid Cases – 695
🔶 0-18 years: 83
🔶 New Deaths – 6
🔶 New Recoveries – 719
🔶 Samples Tested – 65,512 (62,238 Yesterday)
🔶 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) – 1.06% (1.01% Yesterday)
🔷 Daily Cases (20+ Districts) – Khordha (323), Cuttack (90), Jajpur (39), Balasore (30), Jagatsinghpur (25).
🔷 New Deaths – Cuttack (1), Jagatsinghapur (1), Jajpur (1), Khordha (1), Cuttack (1), Mayurbhanj (1).
Overall Covid Data:
🔶 Total Tested Till Date – 19193765
🔶 Total Positive Cases – 1019621
🔶 Total Recovered Cases – 1005564
🔶 Active Cases in Odisha – 5876
🔶 Death Toll in Odisha -8,128
