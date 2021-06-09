Districts in Odisha with High & Low TPR

TNI Bureau: As speculated, only districts with low Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in Odisha may get relaxation during the Unlock 1.0 in the Second Corona Wave.

Districts with high TPR include Jajpur (23.55%), Puri (16.51%), Bhadrak (13.46%), Nayagarh (13.03%), Khordha (12.2%), Cuttack (12.1%), Mayurbhanj (11.71%), Jagatsinghpur (11.27%), Boudh (11.03%) and Dhenkanal (10.69%).

Districts with less than 6% TPR include Gajapati (5.22%), Kandhamal (5.02%), Sambalpur (4.34%), Bargarh (4.31%), Kalahandi (4.01%), Deogarh (3.99%), Sonepur (3.95%), Balangir (3.53%), Nuapada (2.11%), Ganjam (2.7%) and Jharsuguda (1.59%).

Other districts have TPR within the range of 6-10%, which is still a good sign. Situation may improve further within the next one week.