TNI Evening News Headlines – June 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 547 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 100 Quarantine cases and 447 local contact cases.

➡️ Odisha reports 8032 Covid patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 764673.

➡️ Critical Covid19 Patient Abhishek Mohapatra Airlifted To Kolkata For ECMO.

➡️ Odisha Cabinet approves Rs 448-crore road projects for Western Odisha.

➡️ State Health Department additional chief secretary Pradipta Mohapatra directs District Collectors to vaccinate staff and employees of medicine shops on a priority basis.

➡️ Heavy rain predicted in Odisha between June 10 & 14; Odisha SRC writes to all Collectors & Municipal Commissioners to take precautionary measures.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik grants Rs 20 Crore from CMRF to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for COVID19 management.

➡️ Odisha CM lays Foundation Stone of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) Plant at 7 Districts.

➡️ 25 IFS officers were transferred and given new assignments in #Odisha

➡️ Global tender: Odisha postpones opening of price bid for COVID vaccine till June 23.

➡️ Stock Market Scam: Bhubaneswar cyber cell help desk helps Odisha Youth get back Rs 4.30 Lakh.

India News

➡️ COVAXIN phase 3 full trial data will be made public in July: Bharat Biotech.

➡️ UP cadre IAS officer (retired) Anup Chandra Pandey takes charges as Election Commissioner.

➡️ Cabinet approves allotment of 5 MHz spectrum in 700 MHz band to Indian Railways for public safety and security services at stations and in trains.

➡️ Cabinet approves MSP for Kharif Crops for marketing season 2021-22; MSP for paddy was increased by Rs 72 per quintal to Rs 1,940.

➡️ Government of India gives approval to 708 proposals for construction of 3.61 lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

➡️ Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada, Rahul Gandhi loyalist Jitin Prasada joins BJP in the presence of Union Miniter Piyush Goyal.

➡️ First Monsoon Rains hit Maharashtra; affects local trains, road traffic and low-lying areas.

➡️ IMD issues red alert in Mumbai, Palghar & Thane districts for today and orange alert for the next four days.

➡️ External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Qatar’s NSA Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Masnad.

➡️ Indian athletes, coaches and support staff, won’t be wearing any branded apparel at Tokyo Olympics. Only ‘INDIA’ will be written in the kits of our athletes.

➡️ Delhi Court dismisses plea moved on behalf Sushil Kumar, accused in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, seeking special supplementary diet inside the jail.

World News

➡️ Cryptocurrency: El Salvador becomes 1st country to make Bitcoin a legal tender.

➡️ Making every effort to comply with new guidelines: Twitter on Centre’s rules for social media.

➡️ Thousands of live animals sold in Wuhan markets before Covid-19 began: Study.

➡️ Three Indian universities – Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and IIT Delhi in top-200 in QS World University Rankings 2022, IISc ranks 1st for research.