Direct Flight from Bhubaneswar to Dubai, Singapore, Bangkok

TNI Bureau: In a bid to make Odisha a leading state in the field of international flight operations, the Odisha Cabinet has given its nod for direct flight services from Bhubaneswar to Dubai, Singapore and Bangkok.

Leading airliner lndiGo which has applied for its operation through these routes, will operate 186 seater flights from Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar to Bangkok and Singapore soon. The flight operations are expected within a month or two. The expenditure will be borne by the State Government towards this flight operation.

ln lieu, the revenue generated through ticketing will be retained by the State Government.

The Bhubaneswar-Dubai direct flight operations will also begin soon.

The latest development will make international travel economical for people of Odisha and also help Prabasi Odias to come to their State in an easier way.