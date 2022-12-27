7th Pay Commission Benefits for Grant-in-Aid Teachers

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Cabinet has approved the 7th Pay Commission benefits to the employees of New-Aided Non-Government High Schools, Upper Primary (ME) Schools and Madrasas on the basis of Odisha Revised Scale of Pay Rules, 2017 (7th Pay).

At least 26164 teaching and non-teaching employees of the New-Aided Non-Government High Schools, UP (ME) Schools and Madrasas who are in receipt of 100% Grant-in-Aid as on 31-12-2021 will be benefited by such enhancement.

The additional financial implication will be Rs.280.48 crores per annum on the state exchequer.