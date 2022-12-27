Crime Branch Probe ordered into Death of Russian Tourists in Rayagada

TNI Bureau: In the midst of the unsolved mystery surrounding the deaths of two Russian vacationers in the same hotel in Rayagada, Odisha DGP has ordered a crime branch probe into the case.

“DGP, Odisha has ordered CID-Crime Branch to take over enquiry into Rayagada Police Station UD Case No.34/2022 & No.35/2022. These cases relates to unnatural death of two Russian nationals in Rayagada Dist,” tweets Odisha Police.

Numerous rumors have been sparked after the deaths of two Russian Tourists, including a Putin critic, at the same hotel in Odisha within a week.

Russian politician and philanthropist Pavel Antov was discovered dead in a guesthouse in the Rayagada region of Odisha, according to the Russian News Agency TASS. Pavel Antov has criticised Putin over the war in Ukraine. The multi-millionaire was celebrating his forthcoming 66th birthday while on vacation at the Hotel Sai International in the Rayagada area of Odisha. He was allegedly discovered dead after falling out of a hotel window on the third floor, according to the police.

“Four Russian visitors visited the Rayagada district; one of them passed away, most likely from a cardiac condition. A police case was registered after we opened an investigation. An autopsy was performed. After two days, another member of the group passed away suddenly. We have contacted the Russian Consulate in Kolkata and have given CID the go-ahead to conduct the investigation “said Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal.

Within a week, two Russian lawmakers have passed away in the same hotel in Odisha. Antov’s body was cremated by the Odisha Police on Monday with the family’s consent, according to Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Sharma, who is investigating into Antov’s death. Pavel’s body was discovered, on the 25th of December. Pavel Antonov’s death is being investigated, according to Sharma, to determine if he committed suicide or fell to his death from the terrace by accident.

Vyacheslav Kartukhin, the Regional Parliament’s Vice Speaker, confirmed the news on the Telegram channel, saying: “Pavel Antov Our Colleague, a renowned businessman and philanthropist, passed away. I send my sincere condolences to loved ones on behalf of the United Russia faction’s deputies.”

According to a TASS report, Vladimir Kiselyov, the speaker of the legislative assembly, made a statement on the regional parliament’s website, which read as follows. “He was highly regarded for both his abilities as a professional and for his personable traits, including his ability to win over people with his charm, intelligence, and respect for all people. The passing of Pavel Genrikhovich Antov is a difficult and irreplaceable loss for the legislative assembly as well as the entire Vladimir Region ”

Antov criticised the conflict and airstrikes on Kyiv in June, claiming that Russian ‘horror’ had injured Ukrainian citizens.

He emphasized a missile strike by Russia and said: “The girl’s father appeared to have passed away when the girl was pulled out from under the debris. The mother, who is trapped under a slab, is trying to be rescued with a crane. To be really honest, it is very impossible to describe this as anything other than terror.”

Later, he took back his statement.

Notably, on December 21, after visiting Daringbadi in the Kandhamal neighbourhood, four Russian tourists—including Vladimir and Antov—checked into the hotel. “On December 21, four persons arrived to check into a hotel in Rayagada. One of them, B Vladimir, passed away on December 22 in the morning. It was discovered at the post-mortem that he had a heart attack, died, and was cremated. His friend Pavel Antonov was depressed following his death and passed away on December 25 “Vivekananda Sharma, the Rayagada SP, said.

A Russian tour operator, Jitendra Singh, told ANI: “The tourists arrived to stay at the Rayagada hotel. B. Vladimir, a 61-year-old guy, was one of them and was ill. When we returned to his room the following morning and discovered that he was unconscious, we informed the police.”

Given that he had liquor bottles, Singh claimed that B Vladimir may have consumed a lot of alcohol. “He had his medications on him because he had heart problems. His other friend was drinking as well “added Singh.

The wife and daughter of Antov are still alive. According to a Forbes Russia analysis, his declared yearly earnings for 2019 were £130 million.