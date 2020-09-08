Odisha records 3490 Covid-19 Cases; 13 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported thirteen deaths and single-day spike of 3490 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 131382 including 31362 active cases and 99398 recovered ones.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has decreased to 8.46% on September 8 as compared to 8.55% on September 7. Odisha has tested 41,275 samples for COVID-19 yesterday including 34,324 Antigen Tests, 6784 RT-PCR Tests and 167 TrueNAT Tests.

👉 Of the 3490 new cases, 2094 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 1396 are local cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 535 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 13 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Puri, 2 each from Ganjam, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and 1 each from Khordha, Cuttack, Kandhamal and Sonepur. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 569. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 209 in Ganjam, 77 in Khordha, 39 in Cuttack, 31 in Rayagada, 19 in Puri and 13 in Kandhamal.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 58 (Bhubaneswar), Male 65 (Cuttack), Male 58, Male 50 (Both Ganjam), Male 66 (Kandhamal), Male 24, Male 70 (Both Mayurbhanj), Male 60, Male 45, Female 60 (All Puri), Male 48, Male 72 (Rayagada), Male 60 (Sonepur).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (376), Puri (217), Mayurbhanj (207) and Rayagada (206).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (535), Cuttack (376), Puri (217), Mayurbhanj (207), Rayagada (206), Jajpur (178), Balangir (110), Sonepur (107), Jharsuguda (103), Nuapada (102), Koraput (93), Balasore (92), Jagatsinghpur (91), Bhadrak (89), Kendrapada (85), Sambalpur (85), Kandhamal (84), Bargarh (81), Dhenkanal (81), Ganjam (69), Sundargarh (64), Keonjhar (55), Gajapati (53), Nabarangpur (40), Kalahandi (39), Angul (38), Nayagarh (34), Deogarh (27), Boudh (25) and Malkangiri (22).

➡️ New Deaths – 13 (3 from Puri, 2 each from Ganjam, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and 1 each from Khordha, Cuttack, Kandhamal and Sonepur)

➡️ New Recoveries – 3034.

➡️ Samples Tested on September 7: 41,275.

➡️ State Pool: 102