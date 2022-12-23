Opinion: India better prepared than China

TNI Bureau: The Covid spike in China is not new. It has been there for more than 2 months and there have been massive protests over the country’s ‘Zero Covid’ policy. We all know that situation is pathetic in China.

India hardly showed any urgency until Sunday. All of a sudden, three-month old Omicron BF.7 cases have been reported. Why that was kept secret, remains a mystery.

The panic button is being pressed now. But, all data and statistics show that India is better prepared to deal with the Covid situation than China, which has a lower vaccination rate.

Rahul Gandhi has a reason to protest. The Union Health Minister took the pain to urge him to follow Covid guidelines or stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra when no guidelines were enforced by the Government. Rahul and Congress believe that a “fake crisis” is being created to stop Rahul as the BJP Government is rattled with the response to Bharat Jodo Yatra.

While there is no reason for panic, there is no scope for complacency either. We need to be alert, stay safe and follow Covid appropriate behaviour to protect ourselves and our family.