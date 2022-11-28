Dharmendra Pradhan to campaign in Padampur from Tomorrow

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is all set to hit the campaign trail in Padampur from tomorrow, November 29.

Dharmendra, who will arrive in Raipur tonight, will reach Mandosil in Paikamal block and address the rallies and hold roadshow in several locations on Tuesday.

He will resume his campaign in Paikamal block on Wednesday, November 30 and then proceed to Padampur. Dharmendra will hold roadshow and address the meetings in Padampur block.

In all probability, Dharmendra will return to Padampur on December 3 – the last day of campaigning. Dharmendra’s presence in Padampur, is expected to bolster the BJP karyakartas further.