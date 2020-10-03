TNI Evening News Headlines – October 3, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Dharmendra Pradhan donates Plasma at SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack today.

👉 India successfully test-fires new version of nuclear-capable Shaurya Missile off the coast of Odisha which can strike targets at around 800 kms.

👉 Odisha records 4066 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 648 from Khordha, 521 from Cuttack, 225 from Anugul, 181 from Jajapur and 167 from Sundargarh. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 198194.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 329 new COVID-19 cases including 110 Quarantine and 219 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 22876 in the Capital City.

👉 341 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 CRUT to make MoBus services available in Twin City Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for UPSC Examinees tomorrow.

India News

👉 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and 3 other Congress representatives allowed to proceed to Hathras.

👉 Heavy Police Deployment at Delhi-UP Border in Noida Ahead of Rahul, Priyanka’s Hathras Visit.

👉 Army Builds Memorial In Ladakh For 20 Soldiers Killed In Galwan Valley.

👉 Railways permit cooked food to be sold at stations for the first time since Covid-19 outbreak.

👉 PM Modi to inaugurate RAISE 2020– a global virtual five-day summit on artificial intelligence on October 5.

👉 The Rafale fighter jet would be taking part in the Air Force Day parade for the first time on October 8.

👉 Scuffle breaks out between Police and Congress workers at Delhi-Noida flyway.

👉 IPL 2020 Match 16: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Captain Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and elects to field first against Delhi Capitals (DC).

👉 IPL 2020 : Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets.

World News

👉 Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out within 6 months: Report.