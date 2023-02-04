TNI Bureau: Union Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has been appointed in-charge for the forthcoming Assembly Elections of Karnataka.

According to a notification issued by Arun Singh, the General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the National President of the safron party Jagat Prakash Nadda appointed Pradhan as the in-charge for the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections.

Nadda also appointed K. Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP president as the co-in-charge of the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

It is to be mentioned here that Dharmendra Pradhan was the in-charge of BJP Karnataka from 2011–2013. Besides, the party had appointed him as the election in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

The Election Commission is likely to issue notification for the elections for all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Currently, the BJP is in power in Karnataka.