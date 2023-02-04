TNI Bureau: In what can be considered as a piece of good news for the Twitter creators, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that the micro-blogging platform will now share ad revenue with creators who are subscribed to “Twitter Blue Verified.”

While making the new announcement on his Twitter handle, Musk said, “Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads. To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified.”

Musk clarified that the user must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified in order to get the information regarding Twitter revenue sharing.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It is to be noted here that the micro-blogging platform updated the list of features for its Blue service in December 2022. While updating the list it had said that the subscribers will get prioritized rankings in conversations.

As per the latest updates, a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified can upload videos up to 60 minutes long with a resolution of 1080p and a file size of 2GB, but all videos must comply with the company’s rules.