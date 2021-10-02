TNI Evening News Headlines – October 2, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 157 more COVID positive cases & 242 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 111 local contact cases and 46 quarantine cases.

➡️ 579 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1014412.

➡️ Pipili Bypoll: Counting of votes tomorrow.

➡️ E-Mulakat (online Mulakat service) facility launched at Berhampur Circle Jail.

➡️ Odisha Born Air Marshal Dilip Kumar Patnaik has been appointed as the new Eastern Air Commander in Shillong.

➡️ 6 Odia Players – Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Shilanand Lakra, Suman Beck and Ashis Kumar Topno in Indian Hockey Team for Senior Men's National Camp.

➡️ Gajapati District tops list of Niti Aayog’s Aspirational Districts for August 2021 in overall performance.

India News

➡️ India to launch 4-Tonne GSAT-24 Satellite for Tata Sky.

➡️ India, China to hold Military Talks in Mid-October: Army Chief.

➡️ Over 90 Crore COVID Vaccine Doses Administered In India

➡️ Election Commission of India (ECI) freezes Lok Janshakti Party’s symbol amid tussle between factions of Chirag Pawan and Pashupati Kumar Paras

➡️ Kerala Government allows schools to reopen for Classes 1-7, Class 10, and Class 12 from November 1.

➡️ Kerala Government allows cinema halls and auditoriums to reopen from October 25 with up to 50% of their seating capacity.

➡️ Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in their IPL match in Sharjah.

World News

➡️ Taliban to deploy suicide bombers at Afghanistan Borders: Report.

➡️ ISIS-K claims killing of Sikh physician in Pakistan’s Peshawar city.

➡️ Australia to lift travel ban from November, international flights to resume soon.