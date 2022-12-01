Dharmendra dares Naveen; Sasmit Responds

TNI Bureau: While concluding his 3-day-long tour in Padampur area, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan dared Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to come up with a notification declaring a separate Padampur district if he has the will to do so.

“Naveen Babu is visiting Padampur tomorrow. He should convene a Cabinet meeting tonight and issue a notification declaring Padampur as a district, if he is serious about his commitment,” said Dharmendra.

“People of Padampur will give a befitting reply to BJD for neglecting the region for the last 22 years. They will avenge the betrayal. Whether Paddy procurement, irrigation, education, migrant labour issue, input subsidy or district status, BJD has been beatraying the people of Padampur always,” he alleged.

Dharmendra campaigned in various areas of Padampur Assembly Constituency on November 29, November 30 and December 1. He will return again on December 3, the last day of the campaigning.

Rajya Sabha MP and BJD Spokesperson responded to Dharmendra Pradhan with a tweet.

“Dharmendra Babu, people of Odisha over past 22 years have seen & believe that what Hon’ble CM Shri. Naveen Patnaik says, he does. Therefore, 4.5 crore Odias have blessed him for the past 22 years. People of Padampur believe in Hon’ble CM Shri. Naveen Patnaik and do not need a cabinet meeting at night for the Padampur district formation. Probably you are not aware of this,” he tweeted.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will visit Padampur tomorrow and address public meetings in Paikamal, Jharbandh and Padampur.