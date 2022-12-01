England creates History in Test Cricket; Details Here

TNI Bureau: In the first Test of the series against Pakistan on Thursday, England overtook Australia to set an astonishing world record when they posted 506/4 at the end of the first day of play. Australia’s previous highest total, 494/6, which they recorded against South Africa in 1910, was surpassed by England. Although play was suspended for the day due to poor lighting with 15 overs remaining, England’s accomplishment is all the more remarkable for that.

On the first day of play in Rawalpindi, Ben Stokes the captain and Harry Brook the undefeated batsman was both at 101 from 81 deliveries when stumps were called.

England passed Australia’s 494-run threshold in the 75th over of the innings, which also happened to be the last over of the day. The third delivery of the over saw Ben Stokes smash a six against Mohammad Ali to propel England to a new world record; the very next ball saw him smash a four to push the score above 500.

Earlier, Ben Stokes had won the toss and chosen to bat. England got off to a fast start thanks to the opening partnership of 233 runs between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. Duckett got 107 points in 110 balls, while Crawley scored 122 points in 111 deliveries. However, England’s explosive approach persisted even after they were dismissed, as wicketkeeper Ollie Pope also amassed a century (108 off 104 balls).

Harry Brook assumed control when Joe Root was out for 23 and was still unbeaten at 101 off 81 balls as the match’s penultimate over began.

The following is a list of the top test-day scores ever:

Australia vs South Africa 494 to 6 in 1910.

England vs Australia 475 to 2 in 1934

England vs India 471/8 in 1936.

South Africa vs Australia 482/5 in 2012

Pakistan vs. England: 506/4, 2022

However, the Rawalpindi surface was heavily scrutinized once more; earlier this year, the pitch had received a demerit point when a Test between Pakistan and Australia finished in a scoreless tie. At the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday, England took full advantage of the batting-friendly conditions and the surface rarely offered bowlers any assistance.