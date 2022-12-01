158 People died in Odisha due to Cyclones Phailin, Titli & Fani

TNI Bureau: While 227 people have lost their lives due to floods, cyclones, droughts and heavy rains in Odisha in the last 10 years. That includes 158 deaths in 3 Cyclones. It was confirmed by Odisha Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick in the Assembly.

At least 12 people were killed in Cyclone Phailin in 2013 while 72 people were killed in Cyclone Titli in 2018. During the Cyclone Fani, 64 people lost their lives.

No deaths were reported during Cyclones Amphan, Bulbul, Gulab and Jawad, she added.

“Odisha suffered a loss of Rs 14,373 crore due to cyclone Phailin while properties worth Rs 9,336 crore have been damaged due to cyclone Fani.” said Pramila Mallick.