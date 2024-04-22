IMD issues Heatwave Warning for 15 Districts of Odisha for next 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar becomes hottest city in Odisha with 41.2°C

TNI Bureau: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warning for 15 districts of Odisha for the next 24 hours.

Heatwave conditions is very likely to prevail at one or two places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Boudh and Nayagarh, keonjhar, Balangir, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Nuapada and, Nabarangpur, predicted the IMD.

Likewise, hot and humid weather condition very likely to prevail at many places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati, it added.

In view of the prevailing scorching heat and IMD’s forecast for further rise of the temperature, the Odisha government yesterday announced early summer vacation for all schools across the state.

