Devendra Fadnavis Returns as Maharashtra CM for Third Time

Mumbai: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time in a grand ceremony at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. The event marked Fadnavis’s return to power after five years, with the Mahayuti alliance solidifying its grip on the state’s political landscape.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by an array of high-profile figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Several Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states, along with prominent Union Ministers, further underscored the significance of the occasion.

Fadnavis shared the stage with his allies, Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of the NCP, who also took oaths as Deputy Chief Ministers.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor graced the occasion. Top industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Kumar Mangalam Birla, also attended, showcasing the broad appeal of Fadnavis’s leadership across sectors.