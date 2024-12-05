TNI Evening News Headlines – December 05, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Devendra Fadnavis sworn-in as Maharashtra CM; Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.
➡️Addicted to online gaming, 22-year-old youth kills self over money borrowed for playing games in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Lightning strikes have claimed 1075 lives in last 3 years in Odisha, says Revenue and Disaster Suresh Pujari in Assembly.
➡️President of India Droupadi Murmu graced the 40th Convocation of OUAT in Bhubaneswar today.

 

➡️President Draupadi Murmu inaugurates new judicial complex in Bhubaneswar.

 

➡️Gold mines found in 2 districts of Odisha (Adas-Rampally of Deogarh district and Gopur-Gazipur area of ​​Keonjhar district), informed Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena in Assembly.

 

➡️Raimati Ghiuria, the ‘Queen of Millets’ from Koraput District conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Science from OUAT by President Droupadi Murmu.

➡️Like Assam, Odisha is planning a complete ban on beef and cattle smuggling, says Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.
➡️Railway Police seize 60 kg of silver ornaments at Rourkela railway station.
➡️7-year-old female leopard dies of uterine infection at Sambalpur zoo.
➡️ISRO successfully sends European Space Agency’s Proba-3 mission to space.

 

➡️Lok Sabha passed Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which would allow bank accounts to have up to four nominees.

➡️1.45 crore register under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, 6.34 lakh panels installed: According to a statement in Parliament.
➡️Actor Aditya Pancholi pledges to donate body to medical science after death.
➡️Vikrant Massey withdraws retirement statement, starts shooting for ‘Ankhon ki Gustakhiyan’.
➡️Nepal, China sign Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation framework to enhance economic cooperation.
➡️Lawmakers voted to oust French Prime Minister Michel Barnier-led government through a no-confidence motion proposed by both the Left and the far-right.
