TNI Evening News Headlines – December 05, 2024

➡️President Draupadi Murmu inaugurates new judicial complex in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Gold mines found in 2 districts of Odisha (Adas-Rampally of Deogarh district and Gopur-Gazipur area of Keonjhar district), informed Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena in Assembly.
➡️Raimati Ghiuria, the ‘Queen of Millets’ from Koraput District conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Science from OUAT by President Droupadi Murmu.
➡️Lok Sabha passed Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which would allow bank accounts to have up to four nominees.
