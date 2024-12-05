Game-Changer in Banking Sector: LS Approves Multiple Nominees and Major Reforms

Related Posts
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introducing key reforms to simplify bank deposit inheritance and improve governance. The Bill allows account holders to nominate up to four individuals for bank accounts, replacing the single-nominee rule.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted the consumer-friendly changes, aiming to resolve inheritance ambiguities and reduce unclaimed deposits.
The Bill amends five banking laws, including the RBI Act, 1934, and Banking Regulation Act, 1949, to:
It also allows unclaimed dividends, shares, and bond interests to transfer to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF), with refunds claimable by individuals.
Sitharaman praised India’s stable banking system and emphasized professionalism since 2014. The Bill, introduced on August 9, 2024, enhances consumer control over nominations and updates banking regulations.
