Details of Central Assistance to Odisha during Corona Pandemic

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a press meet today, listing the financial package given to Odisha by the Centre during Corona Pandemic. The total assistance was to the tune of Rs 22,267.66 crore, he added.

“PM Modi’s sensitive and responsive leadership has helped the State scale up its response to the pandemic. Modi Government is committed to ensuring economic recovery post-COVID-19 and smooth resumption of people’s lives. A support of Rs over 22,000 crore to Odisha touching every cross-section of society has helped the people of Odisha to deal with the disruptions arising out of the pandemic”, said Dharmendra Pradhan.

In total, Rs 22,267.66 crore stimulus package (including food grains, pulses, LPG cylinders and additional wages under MNREGS), have been given to Odisha, he said.

Rs 7.51 lakh tonnes of rice were provided to 3.17 crore people, while 44,130 tonnes of pulses were given to 92.85 lakh beneficiaries.

Here are the details of the Stimulus Package for Odisha during COVID-19 Pandemic:

Support under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY):

👉 7,51,930 tonnes of Rice for 3.17 crore beneficiaries

👉 44,130 tonnes of Pulse for 92.85 lakh beneficiaries

👉 Rs 1,258.02 crore transferred to 85.20 lakh women PMJDY beneficiaries

👉 Rs 400.63 crore transferred to 20.3 lakh farmers under PM-KISAN

👉 Rs 202.70 crore released to 20.27 lakh old age, widown and divyang beneficiaries

👉 Rs 440 crore transferred to accounts of PMUY beneficiaries

👉 Rs 312.49 crore to 20.83 lakh construction workers

👉 68.79 lakh free LPG cylinders to PMUY beneficiaries

👉 Rs 101.48 crore EPF contribution at 24% for 1.62 lakh EPF beneficiaries

COVID-19 Support:

👉 Rs 5,122 crore towards GST compensation for FY 2019-20

👉 Rs 2,258 crore allocated as GST compensation in FY 2020-21

👉 Rs 2,858 crore additional borrowing permitted @ 0.50% of GSDP for meeting shortfall arising out of GST implementation

👉 Rs 2,139 crore advance release of SDRF for shelter homes and providing 3 meals a day

👉 Rs 500 crore released for Cyclone Amphan in May 2020

👉 Rs 271.75 crore released under united basic grants as the 1st installment of non-million-plus cities

👉 Rs 2,012 crore sanctioned from DMF

👉 Rs 179.64 crore released from NDRF

👉 Rs 8.2 crore sanctioned for 63,222 identified street vendors under PM SVANIDHI

👉 Rs 84.93 crore rebate offered by PSUs of Power Ministry to Discoms in Odisha

👉 Rs 812 crore allocation in FY 2020-21 under ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’

Support under MGNREGA:

👉 4.51 lakh Job Cards issued

👉 74.42 lakh Man-days generated in Odisha

👉 185 crore additional wages under MNREGS

Support for Healthcare Infrastructure:

👉 Rs 102 crore central release for managing COVID-19

👉 278 beds (including 45 ICU beds, 36 ventilators) dedicated COVID-19 facility at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

👉 8.50 lakh N95 masks

👉 2.53 lakh PPE Kits

👉 13.5 lakh doses of HCQ

👉 567 ventilators

Support for Farmers in Odisha:

👉 MSP of common paddy increased by Rs 53 per quintal

👉 MSP of Urad increased by Rs 300 per quintal

👉 MSP of Moong increased by Rs 146 per quintal

👉 MSP of Tur increased by Rs 200 per quintal

👉 Pulses worth Rs 49.43 crore procured from farmers of Odisha at MSP of Rs 7049

👉 Oilseeds worth Rs 10.92 crore procured from farmers of Odisha at MSP of Rs 5121

👉 Over 15 lakh marine and inland fishermen of Odisha to benefit from Rs 20,000 crore PM Matsya Sampada Yojana

👉 103 projects sanctioned in Odisha by NABARD under Agriculture Infrastructure Development Fund worth Rs 28.13 crores

👉 2.02 lakh farmer insurance applications under PM Fasal Bima in Odisha for Rabi 2019.

COVID-19 Support for Migrant Workers in Odisha:

👉 One Nation One Ration PDS portability at a fair price for 3.3 crore PDS beneficiaries of Odisha

👉 247 Sharmik Special Trains to Odisha

👉 4.40 lakh passengers brought back to Odisha from different parts of the country

👉 Evacuation Flight from Dubai to Bhubaneswar under Mission Vande Bharat

👉 Affordable Rental Housing Complexes to be developed under PM Awas Yojana for Urban Poor

Support to Odisha under Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative:

👉 2% interest subvention for 39 lakh Mudra Shishu loan beneficiaries

👉 Collateral free lending limit to be increased to Rs 20 lakhs for 6 lakh Women SHGs

👉 Benefits to Odisha’s mining industry from introduction of commercial mining of coal and seamless exploration-cum-mining-cum-production and removal of distinction between captive and non-captive mines.