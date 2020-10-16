Odisha girl selected for Women’s T20 challenge at UAE

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha girl selected for Women’s T20 challenge at UAE
153

TNI Bureau:  Odisha’s young talent from Dhenkanal, cricketer Sushree Dibyadarshini has been selected to play the women’s T-20 cricket challenge by BCCI.

Related Posts

Anubhav-Varsha Divorce Row: SC issues stay on petition filed…

Odisha COVID-19 Updates – October 16, 2020

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Sushree is currently working with ODISHA Police. The tournament will comprise of three teams playing four matches. Sushree Dibyadarshini will represent team ‘Velocity’ in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge tournament which will be held in UAE and scheduled between between November 4 and November 9.

Team Velocity: Mithali Raj (capt), Veda Krishnamurthy (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.

Sagarika Satapathy 582 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!