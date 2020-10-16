Odisha girl selected for Women’s T20 challenge at UAE

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s young talent from Dhenkanal, cricketer Sushree Dibyadarshini has been selected to play the women’s T-20 cricket challenge by BCCI.

Sushree is currently working with ODISHA Police. The tournament will comprise of three teams playing four matches. Sushree Dibyadarshini will represent team ‘Velocity’ in the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge tournament which will be held in UAE and scheduled between between November 4 and November 9.

Team Velocity: Mithali Raj (capt), Veda Krishnamurthy (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.