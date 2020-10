BJP releases List of 30 Star Campaigners for Odisha Bypolls

TNI Bureau: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released the list of 30 Star Campaigners for bypolls in Balasore Sadar and Tirtol assembly segments, scheduled to take place on November 3.

The list includes Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi and BJP State Unit President Samir Mohanty. Other Star campaigners include Jual Oram, LoP Pradipta Naik, Saudan Singh, Arun Singh, Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, Suresh Pujari, Basant Panda, KV Singhdeo, Dr. Sambit Patra and Aparajita Sarangi.

BJP has fielded deceased leader Madan Mohan Dutta’s son Manas Dutta from Balasore Sadar and former Congress leader Rajkishore Behera from Tirtol.