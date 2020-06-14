COVID-19 Death Toll in India tops 9,000

TNI Bureau: The coronavirus death toll in India has crossed the 9,000 mark with 311 new fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 9,195.

India also witnessed the highest single-day spike in Coronavirus positive cases with the detection of 11,929 cases. 8,049 COVID-19 patients recovered yesterday.

Maharashtra continues to lead the COVID-19 death toll in the country with 3,830 fatalities, followed by Gujarat (1449), Delhi (1271), West Bengal (463), Madhya Pradesh (447), Tamil Nadu (397), Uttar Pradesh (385), Rajasthan (282), Telangana (182).

India Corona Updates:

👉 Total +VE Cases rise to 320,922

👉 Active Cases: 149,348

👉 Recovered: 162,379

👉 Deaths: 9,195