Galwan Valley Attack was Planned & Premeditated: India to China

TNI Bureau: Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi spoke to Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar today accusing Indian front line border forces of openly breaching the agreement. He also urged the Indian Government to identify the Indian Army personnel behind the incident at LAC, punish them severely, control the front line troops and immediately stop all provocative actions to ensure that such incidents do not occur again.

Wang warned India not to underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard territorial sovereignty. “India and China both being developing states must rely on mutual support and encourage mutual respect to invigorate their respective agendas,” he added.

EAM S Jaishankar took strong exception to the Chinese aggression reminding Wang Yi of the truce achieved through disengagement between both sides. He drew Wang’s attention to the fact that Chinese troops had put an edifice along the Indian side of LAC, which led to clashes that resulted in unsolicited casualties.

S Jaishankar minced no words in holding China responsible for the act of aggression and called the Galwan Valley incident a “planned and pre-meditated” attack by the Chinese as the Chinese forces sought to disrupt the status quo by provoking the Indian troops.

The Indian External Affairs Minister also warned that such kind of violation will impact the bilateral relations immensely and the need of the hour is for Chinese government to reevaluate its movements and adopt remedial measures to avoid any such clashes in the future.

Both Ministers agreed that neither side would escalate the already tensed atmosphere and that all must ensure peace and tranquility as per bilateral protocols.

Meanwhile the military level talks between India and China remained inconclusive and both sided failed to reach a consensus on disengagement.