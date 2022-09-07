Durga Puja 2022: GPS Tracker for Goddess Idols in Cuttack during Immersion

TNI Bureau: For the first time, the idols of Goddess Durga will be connected to the Global Positioning System (GPS) during the immersion procession in Cuttack. This was informed by Twin City commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi.

Speaking to media, after meeting puja committees and Cuttack’s Shanti committee about preparations for the Dussehara celebration, Priyadarshi said the Commissionerate Police made the decision on GPS connectivity to track the movement of idols during the immersion procession.

This is seen as a step to ensure no untoward incidents happen during the procession in the communally sensitive city.

Usually, the procession is done on a grand scale, with puja committees popping crackers and playing loud music throughout the city’s streets late into the night.

Priyadarshi also said that the Commissionerate Police will take the initiative to felicitate the most disciplined puja committee this year.