TNI Morning News Headlines – November 02, 2023

➡️Former Odisha Assembly Speaker Maheswar Mohanty unwell, put under ventilator support.
➡️Mahanga Double Murder Case: Orissa High Court stays any coercive action against MLA Pratap Jena.
➡️Hand-painted Kalash designed by Odia artist Dr Suryasnata Mohanty was selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer soil to the Amrit Kalash to mark ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign in New Delhi.
➡️Delhi High Court directs Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to provide 4% reservation for disabled persons.
➡️Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today. The summons in liquor scam case is illegal and politically motivated, he said.
➡️ED raids Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand’s house in connection with money laundering probe under PMLA.
➡️Kerala Government files writ petition in Supreme Court against Governor’s delay in granting assent to bills.
➡️TMC leader Mahua Moitra will appear before the Parliament’s Ethics Committee today in connection with cash-for-questions charges.
➡️Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu holds road show in Hyderabad after his release from jail.
➡️Sensex jumps 593.8 points to 64,185.13 in early trade; Nifty climbs 179.3 points to 19,168.45.
➡️Rupee rises 8 paise to 83.20 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Extremists kill 37 villagers in latest attack in Nigeria’s hard-hit northeast.
➡️Half of Gaza’s hospitals out of service: Palestinian Health Ministry.
➡️US’ Antony Blinken and Llyod Austin to travel to India for 2 plus 2 ministerial dialogue.
➡️US President Joe Biden and the first lady will travel to Maine to mourn with the community after the mass shooting.
➡️Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the England match in ICC Cricket World Cup as he flew back to Australia for personal reasons.
