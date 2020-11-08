Delhi records 7745 Covid-19 cases and 77 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Delhi keeps shattering its record of daily Covid-19 cases everyday with a new high. The NCT of Delhi has reported the highest single-day spike of 7745 Covid-19 cases today.

77 people died of Covid-19, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 6989. 6,069 Covid Patients have recovered from the disease.

Active cases in Delhi now stand at 41,857. Delhi tested 50,754 samples on November 8.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has launched a massive crackdown on illegal use of firecrackers. Two people were arrested for selling firecrackers despite the ban. At least 600kgs of crackers were seized.

While one person was arrested for bursting firecrackers, 8 people were booked too. All licenses issued for the sale of firecrackers have been suspended.