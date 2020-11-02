TNI Bureau: With a six-wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Abu Dhabi tonight, the Delhi Capitals have entered the IPL playoffs by securing 2nd spot in the points table. With a better net run rate over KKR and others, RCB has also qualified for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians were the first team to qualify for the IPL 2020 Playoffs. They have 18 points from 13 matches with one match to go. Delhi Capitals have 16 points from 14 matches. RCB is at the 3rd spot at the points table with 14 points from 14 matches.

Either Kolkata Knight Riders or Sunrisers Hyderbad will be the 4th team to qualify for the playoffs. Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have crashed out of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals will meet Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1. Tomorrow’s match will decide whether RCB finish third or fourth in the points table.

Scores:

➡️ RCB 152/7 in 20 overs (Padikkal 50, Kohli 29, AB de Villiers 35; Nortje 3/33, Rabada 2/30).

➡️ DC 154/4 in 19 overs (Dhawan 54, Rahane 60; Shahbaz 2/26).

➡️ Player of the Match: Anrich Nortje.