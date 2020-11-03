94 Seats in Bihar, 54 Seats in 10 States go to Polls Today

TNI Bureau: Polling has begun for 94 assembly seats in Bihar in the second phase today. 71 seats went to polls in the first phase.

Assembly bypolls are also being held for 54 Seats in 10 States – Madhya Pradesh (28), Gujarat (8), Uttar Pradesh (7), Odisha (2), Nagaland (2), Karnataka (2), Jharkhand (2), Chhattisgarh (1), Telangana (1) and Haryana (1).

Voting in two assembly seats of Manipur will be held on November 7.

In Odisha, polling has begun for Balasore Sadar and Tirtol assembly seats. While BJD is eying a clean sweep, BJP is confident of retaining Balasore Sadar.

In Madhya Pradesh, both BJP and Congress are locked in a bitter fight in 28 seats that are going to polls today. Poll results will determine the fate of Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government in the State.

Results for Bihar Elections and Assembly Bypolls will be declared on November 10.