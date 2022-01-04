Delhi becomes 1st State to impose Weekend Curfew in 2022

Insight Bureau: The Kejriwal government became the first Indian state in 2022 to impose a weekend curfew starting from this week (Saturday & Sunday) amid rising Covid-19 cases.

These include a total curfew barring essential services, a shutdown of non-essential shops, malls and salons and more restrictions on public transport, weddings and funerals. Metro trains will be running with 100% capacity.

Government officials, barring essential services, will now have to work from home in Delhi, as per DDMA officials, while private offices will remain open with 50% capacity.

According to an official statement, the positivity rate in Delhi is 6.46% with the Omicron variant driving most of the cases, as per experts.

Delhi had reported 4099 new Covid cases yesterday. Earlier, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19.