Covid Scare: DCP Office in Bhubaneswar Sealed

Insight Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed the DCP office at Vani Vihar for a period of two days from January 4 to January 5 after detection of multiple Covid-19 cases at the office.

This was informed by the BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner (South East) Mahendra Kumar Badhei.

It is pertinent to mention here that four employees at the office tested positive for COVID-19.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The DCP Office was sealed with the following conditions.

The premises of DCP Office, Bhubaneswar shall be sanitized with immediately by the Head of Office in adherence to guidelines issued by Govt. of Odisha and Government of India.

No one shall be allowed to move into or from outside the premises of DCP Office, Bhubaneswar during the period of sealing, except authorized personnel of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

The detected Positive Cases are directed to remain in Isolation at their respective residences.

Further, if any positive case needs Medical Attention, the authorities of DCP Office, Bhubaneswar are to intimate the same to BMC immediately.

The authorities of DCP Office, Bhubaneswar are to intimate BMC in case of symptoms obsenved in Staff, other than those already detected positive for their testing and isolation, if found positive.

In case of any emergency, the authorities of DCP Office, Bhubaneswar are to contact BMC Control Room (Mob: 7847873040) or 1929 for immediate assistance. Further specific instructions/orders will be issued as and when required by BMC.

Concerns have been raised as Odisha recorded the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases in over three months on Tuesday as 680 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.