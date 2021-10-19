TNI Morning News Headlines – October 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 556 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 324 quarantine and 232 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 305 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (41).

➡️ Odisha reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (2) and Jagatsinghapur (2). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,294.

➡️ As many as 57,026 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha teacher Mamita Meher missing case: Ground digging at the stadium in Mahaling stops after an hour; relative of missing teacher Mamita Meher brought to stadium.

➡️ Bolangir: Sindhekela police seizes a car registered in the name of school president Govind Sahu.

➡️ Justice Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo, Justice Radha Krishna Patnaik, Justice Sashikant Mishra sworn in as Judges of Orissa High Court.

India News

➡️ India reports 13,058 new Covid-19 cases, 19,470 recoveries& 164 deaths in last 24 hrs.

➡️ Total active cases stands at 1,83,118, 3,34,58,801 cured cases & 4,52,454 deaths.

➡️ More than 102 crore (1,02,05,09,915) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India.

➡️ More than 99 crore doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far.

➡️ CBSE announces date sheet for first term of class 10 and 12 board exams.

➡️ CBSE will conduct the 15th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) between 16.12.2021 to 13.01.2022.

➡️ BJP leader among 4 more held in Lakhimpur case.

➡️ Thousands of migrant workers in Kashmir moved to secure locations, hundreds flee.

➡️ Telegram crosses 1 Billion downloads on Google’s Play Store.

➡️ Sensex Rallies Nearly 400 Pts To Soar Past 62k-Mark; Nifty Opens At Fresh Record.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 241 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.90 Million.

➡️ North Korea fires ballistic missile towards East Sea.

➡️ Sri Lanka defeat Namibia by seven wickets in their T20 World Cup opener in Abu Dhabi.