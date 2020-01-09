Debandra Bakchi from Malkangiri needs Urgent Help

TNI Bureau: 70-year-old Debandra Bakchi, a resident of Malkangiri district in Odisha, needs urgent support for a ‘gastric perforation’ surgery that would incur high expenses. The family has already spent Rs 5 lakh and need more funds for further treatment.

Debandra is currently treated at Siddhartha Hospital in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The Malkangiri District Collector has arranged Rs 1.5 lakh from the Red Cross today for Debandra’s treatment.

As he needs more support and donation to recover, his son has launched an emotional appeal seeking people’s help.

Ketto Link:

https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/son-appeals-help-for-his-fathers-treatment?payment=form