Covid-19 Positive Journalist in Ganjam pledges to donate Plasma

TNI Bureau: Senior Journalist Saktidhar Rajguru from Ganjam District, who is being treated in Bhubaneswar with Covid-19 infection, posted a message on his Facebook Wall, pledging to donate plasma.

Responding to the call of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Saktidhar Rajguru has expressed his willingness for plasma donation, which has turned a game changer in the treatment of critical Covid patients.

Rajguru has urged everyone to follow all Covid Guidelines and remain alert. He has requested everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, avoid gatherings, follow proper diet and not hide the symptoms from the healthcare professionals.

“Never ever hate the Corona patients. You never know when you or your near ones would require their plasma to save your lives”, was his message to all.

Saktidhar Rajguru, his wife and daughter had tested positive for Covid-19 8 days ago. Later, his younger brother (a Journalist), 84-year-old father and 74-year-old mother also tested positive. His younger brother’s wife also tested positive for the virus.

As all senior members of their family are Covid-19 positive, 3 kids (daughter of Saktidhar Rajguru and two children of his younger brother) are alone at home. They are said to be safe and doing well.

The News Insight salutes Saktidhar Rajguru for his indomitable spirit and wishes him and his family members a speedy recovery.