Cyclonic Storm on Sept 18; North Odisha to receive Heavy Rains

Insight Bureau: As predicted earlier by the IMD, a Cyclonic Storm will be formed over the North West Bay of Bengal around September 18. As a result, North Odisha will receive light to moderate rains from 18th evening.

Very heavy rains up to 7-12 cm are likely on September 19-20 in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar districts. Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur may also witness heavy rains, says the IMD.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Government has made all necessary arrangements to deal with any possible flood conditions arisen out of heavy rains this week and in coming days.